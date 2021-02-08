Will Vermonters support self-driving car testing in their communities?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will your local leaders support the testing of self-driving cars in your community? That’s what state leaders are trying to find out.

They held an online discussion with local leaders on Monday to discuss it.

Legislation was passed in 2019 in support of self-driving vehicles or AVs on public roads

Before that happens, testing must occur.

The state says Vermont is a unique place to test AVs but needs local approval to test on the roads.

“Vermont offers a mix of small cities surrounded by rural countryside, challenging terrain, weather and roads. If AVs work well in Vermont, they should work anywhere,” Vermont Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said.

The state says promoting self-driving vehicles could grow the economy, reduce travel costs, and improve safety and mobility.

State forecasts show 1%-2% of cars on the road will have some automation by 2030 and that number will grow to 40-60% by 2050.

