Advertisement

Woman in civil union custody case who fled the US held in Miami

FILE - Lisa Miller answers questions about her custody battle during a news conference at the...
FILE - Lisa Miller answers questions about her custody battle during a news conference at the State Capitol on Thursday, April 17, 2008, in Richmond, Va. Federal court records say that Miller was taken into federal custody Jan. 27, 2021. She is awaiting transfer to Buffalo, New York, where she was indicted in 2014 on international parental kidnapping charges. Miller allegedly fled the United States for Nicaragua in 2009 rather than share custody of her child with her former same-sex partner.(LISA BILLINGS | AP Photo/Lisa Billings, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - A woman who allegedly fled the United States for Nicaragua rather than share custody of her child with her former same-sex partner has been arrested in Miami.

Court documents say that Lisa Miller was arrested on Jan. 27.

She is awaiting transfer to Buffalo, New York, where she was indicted in 2014 on international parental kidnapping charges.

Miller and her former Vermont civil union partner, Janet Jenkins, had a child through artificial insemination and later broke up.

Miller was given custody, but she refused to allow Jenkins court-ordered visitation.

Miller allegedly fled to Nicaragua in 2009 when it became clear she would lose custody of the child.

Miller’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash
Troy, Vermont
Landmark covered bridge collapses from fire damage
On Saturday, 50 New Americans in the Champlain Valley got their first dose of the COVID-19...
Vt. Health Dept. vaccinating New American families
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Paul Christiance
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

Latest News

Troy
Troy residents react to the loss of iconic covered bridge
Burlington
Downsizing Super Bowl Sunday celebrations
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is putting some of its workouts online.
Upper Valley Aquatic Center offers free streaming workouts
Mobile Sports Betting
New York looks at mobile sports betting to pay off debt