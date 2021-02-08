BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Monday, everyone! We will start out this new work week with a lot of sunshine today, but it will be on the chilly side.

On Tuesday, a weak, fast-moving clipper system will scoot through with some on-and-off light snow. It will be a bit steadier in the afternoon in our southern areas. By the end of the day, we are expecting only a dusting to 2″ in our northern areas, but 2-4″ in our southern areas, with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

There may be a few, lingering flurries on Wednesday morning, otherwise we will be clearing out for the rest of the day. Thursday is looking pretty quiet with some sunshine.

On Friday, a system will be tracking to our south, but it may kick up some snow our way, so we’ll be watching that.

Right now, the weekend looks like it will start out okay on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, but there could be some snow on Sunday, just in time for Valentines Day. It will also be turning colder by the end of the week and into the weekend, with highs only in the teens, and overnight lows a few degrees either side of zero.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the development of that storm on Friday, as well as the possible storm on Sunday. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest as we go through this week. -Gary

