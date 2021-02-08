BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a little snow on the horizon, and colder temperatures this week!

On Tuesday, a weak, fast-moving clipper system will bring some on-and-off light snow, mainly to our southern counties closer to MA. In northern areas, we can expect a dusting to 2″ with 2-4″ in our southern areas. Some of the mountains could pick up a little more.

Flurries will wind down Wednesday morning, with sunshine breaking through during the afternoon.

Thursday we’ll also see some sunshine but it will be chilly! Highs will only be in the teens and overnight lows will be in the single digits above and below zero.

On Friday, we’re watching a storm system that will be tracking to our south. We could see a little snow from the northern fringes of this storm, so we’ll be keeping an eye on this one.

Saturday, will have another very chilly start, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will only reach the low teens and overnight lows will be a few degrees above and below zero. We could also see some snow on Sunday, just in time for Valentines Day.

