Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll start the workweek with a quiet day on Monday. It’s looking pretty good, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a bit cold, but not too terrible, with highs in the low 20s. A clipper system will then bring light snow on Tuesday, but only 1 to 3 inches accumulation is expected.

Much of the rest of the week is now looking more tranquil. Wednesday and Thursday will be fair and dry, with high temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, and lows mainly in the single digits. The latest models are keeping the Friday storm more to the south and east, so now only light snow is expected. We will, however, keep an eye on it in case anything changes.

A huge Arctic air mass has been blasting Canada and the Upper Midwest. There are hints we could be on the very outer fringes of it over the weekend, but for now it looks like the worst of it will remain well to our northwest. A few flurries are possible, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper teens to low 20s, and lows a few degrees either side of zero.

