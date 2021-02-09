NH bills would criminalize abortion, prohibit late-term ones

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Lawmakers in the Republican-led House are looking at measures that would criminalize abortion, prohibit late-term abortions and remove restrictions on picketing outside of abortion clinics.

New Hampshire’s among the least restrictive states when it comes to abortion. A group of anti-abortion bills heard last year didn’t pass the Legislature, then led by Democrats. One would establish criminal penalties for people who perform abortions to “terminate the life of a viable fetus,” except when there’s a danger to the mother’s health. Another would prohibit abortions if the gestational age of the fetus is at least 24 weeks, unless there’s a medical emergency.

Opponents say the bills could have severe impacts on women’s health care and doctors.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)