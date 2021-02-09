Advertisement

NH bills would criminalize abortion, prohibit late-term ones

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Lawmakers in the Republican-led House are looking at measures that would criminalize abortion, prohibit late-term abortions and remove restrictions on picketing outside of abortion clinics.

New Hampshire’s among the least restrictive states when it comes to abortion. A group of anti-abortion bills heard last year didn’t pass the Legislature, then led by Democrats. One would establish criminal penalties for people who perform abortions to “terminate the life of a viable fetus,” except when there’s a danger to the mother’s health. Another would prohibit abortions if the gestational age of the fetus is at least 24 weeks, unless there’s a medical emergency.

Opponents say the bills could have severe impacts on women’s health care and doctors.

