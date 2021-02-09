Montpelier district heat more expensive than expected

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP)- A project in Montpelier that switched the source of heat for municipal and other buildings from oil to wood chips has cost more than anticipated.

The Times Argus reported the district heating system went online in 2014 with the goal of reducing the city’s use of fossil fuels and energy costs. But the project’s expected savings assumed a rise in oil prices, which have instead dropped. Customers of district heating are also paying back funds raised through a bond that financed the project.

But the city’s mayor Anne Watson says she thinks the system’s environmental benefits make it worth it in the face of climate change.

