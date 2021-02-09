Gift sales brisk ahead of Valentine’s Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and we’re finding out what people are gifting their loved ones for the holiday. From chocolate to teddy bears, our Kayla Martin checks in to see what sales are like.

“There are many many thousands and thousands of orders,” said Cathy Carlisle, the director of manufacturing at the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory.

“The challenge really is to actually keep up with demand,” said Kevin Toohey, the co-founder of NU Chocolat.

Even during a pandemic, business is booming. Most of the buying is online this year.

“People are ordering a lot more online than ever before. So, yes, it’s been really, really busy here,” Carlisle said.

“Last year, a lot of people came into the shop to actually purchase from us. But now more and more people are purchasing online,” Toohey said.

But at NU Chocolate, orders can’t be made too far in advance. The sweets are best fresh. So the last few days have been some of their busiest.

Since many aren’t traveling, Toohey believes many are showing how much they care this Valentine’s Day through local gifts.

“For Valentine’s Day they want to send their love to their family and loved ones,” Toohey said.

Teddy bears with customizable messages are the big seller this holiday at the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory.

“Those are also really popular on Valentine’s Day,” Carlisle said.

The factory makes about 750 bears on average but is nearly doubling that, making up to 1,400 bears per day leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Even with the demand, these businesses say shipments are still getting to customers on time.

“So even though it is the pandemic, our shipping and production are pretty much the same as always,” Carlisle said.

“FedEx has just been a fabulous ally. They’ve done a great job getting the packages where they need to go in a timely fashion,” Toohey said.

And there’s still time to get a gift for that special someone in your life.

