Cuomo expands vaccine distribution

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More New Yorkers are becoming eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, but one local health department says they are not there, at least not yet.

Restaurant workers, taxi drivers and public transit employees are all eligible in New York under the “Am I Eligible App.”

Starting this Sunday, people with certain underlying conditions will be able to register for a vaccine.

However, the Clinton County Health Department says they don’t have any information about the additional subgroup. And the department hasn’t received additional vaccines to make it possible.

Members plan to update once they have more guidance.

If you are eligible, you must provide proof at the vaccination site. You must show either a doctor’s letter or medical information evidencing comorbidity or signed certification.

The full list of comorbidities and underlying conditions is below. Adults of any age with the following conditions due to increased risk of moderate or severe illness or death from the virus that causes COVID-19:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines or other causes

Severe obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s disease or dementia

Liver disease

