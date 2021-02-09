Governor opposes bill banning Vt. districts from contracting school resource officers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott says he’s opposed to a bill that would bar Vermont schools from contracting for school resource officers.

The proposed bill would prohibit schools from hiring police officers to provide security on school grounds. Backers of the bill point to national data that shows disabled and students of color are disciplined at a higher rate.

The governor says it’s a decision that should be made at the district level. “This is truly a local decision and should be left as such. I don’t believe we should as a state preclude that from happening. I think the districts are well able to make those decisions on their own,” he said.

Several Vermont districts are already taking the proposal up at the local level.

