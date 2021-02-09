Advertisement

Lewis pleads guilty to federal firearms charges connected to 2015 shooting

Veronica Lewis/File
Veronica Lewis/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman accused of shooting her firearms instructor multiple times has taken a federal plea deal.

Veronica Lewis, 36, faces two federal gun charges stemming from the 2015 shooting. Authorities say Lewis left a Worchester treatment facility and met her firearms instructor for a shooting lesson in Westford. She then turned the gun on him, shooting him several times, including in the face. He survived.

In June 2019, the Chittenden County state’s attorney dropped charges against Lewis after two mental health experts found she was insane at the time of the shooting. But now, the attorney general says the state has refiled the attempted murder charges. Lewis is also expected to plead guilty to the state charges.

The concurrent sentences mean the New York woman will likely spend 10 years behind bars and then will spend 40 years under state supervision.

