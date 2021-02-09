Lewis pleads guilty to federal firearms charges connected to 2015 shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman accused of shooting her firearms instructor multiple times has taken a federal plea deal.

Veronica Lewis, 36, faces two federal gun charges stemming from the 2015 shooting. Authorities say Lewis left a Worchester treatment facility and met her firearms instructor for a shooting lesson in Westford. She then turned the gun on him, shooting him several times, including in the face. He survived.

In June 2019, the Chittenden County state’s attorney dropped charges against Lewis after two mental health experts found she was insane at the time of the shooting. But now, the attorney general says the state has refiled the attempted murder charges. Lewis is also expected to plead guilty to the state charges.

The concurrent sentences mean the New York woman will likely spend 10 years behind bars and then will spend 40 years under state supervision.

Related Stories:

Vt. attorney general speaks out on dropped high-profile cases

Lewis pleads not guilty to federal gun charges, will remain jailed

Veronica Lewis to remain behind bars until federal trial

U.S. Attorney: New Lewis charges result of independent evaluation

Shooting suspect who was found insane now faces federal gun charges

Dropped high-profile insanity cases ripple through community

Chittenden County prosecutor dismissing murder, attempted murder charges

Gun instructor shot by mental health patient loses high court appeal

Suspect in firearms instructor shooting now competent for trial

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.