Advertisement

New COVID clinic opening in St. Albans

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting on Wednesday, qualifying Vermonters in Franklin County will have another spot to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Northwestern Medical Center is setting up a vaccination site at the new Congress and Main building in downtown St. Albans.

This is the second location for people who are eligible for the current rollout of the vaccine, those 75 and older. The Collins Perley Sports Complex is already vaccinating Vermonters.

The hospital says it’s unclear how many doses of vaccine they will be administering but they say it’s another sign that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It really feels like a Vermont community coming together taking care of each other and everybody doing their part,” said Jonathan Billings of the Northwestern Medical Center.

The shots are by appointment only and are reserved through the Vermont Department of Health scheduling system.

The hospital already vaccinated more than 3,500 first responders and health care professionals.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Police body camera video of Mbayayenge Mafuta, 19. He was arrested by Ofcs. Meaghan O'Leary and...
New video shows controversial arrest of young Black man in Burlington
Paul Christiance
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

Latest News

The Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall in Altona, New York.
North Country businesses taking advantage of 2nd round of PPP loans
File image
Vermont State Police enhancing services for crime victims
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s lawyers and the Constitution
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Sam Gorruso
Rutland Mayoral Candidates: Sam Gorruso