New COVID clinic opening in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting on Wednesday, qualifying Vermonters in Franklin County will have another spot to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Northwestern Medical Center is setting up a vaccination site at the new Congress and Main building in downtown St. Albans.

This is the second location for people who are eligible for the current rollout of the vaccine, those 75 and older. The Collins Perley Sports Complex is already vaccinating Vermonters.

The hospital says it’s unclear how many doses of vaccine they will be administering but they say it’s another sign that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It really feels like a Vermont community coming together taking care of each other and everybody doing their part,” said Jonathan Billings of the Northwestern Medical Center.

The shots are by appointment only and are reserved through the Vermont Department of Health scheduling system.

The hospital already vaccinated more than 3,500 first responders and health care professionals.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.