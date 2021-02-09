Advertisement

NH man at Capitol siege accused of taking property

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEENE, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man who was inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 siege and gave an account to a television station is accused of taking a book from the U.S. Senate and a bottle of wine from an office.

Daniel Riddle, 32, of Keene, was arrested Monday on a warrant issued from Washington, D.C.

He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; theft of government property; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

It wasn’t immediately known if Riddle had a lawyer. A phone number couldn’t be found for him.

