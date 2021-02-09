Advertisement

NH man can be released as he awaits hearing in Capitol case

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A month ago, the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Trump supporters angry about the former president's loss. While lawmakers inside voted to affirm President Joe Biden's win, they marched to the building and broke inside. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal magistrate judge has ruled that a New Hampshire man who admitted to storming the U.S. Capitol last month and chugging wine that he found in a lawmaker’s office can be released from detention as he awaits a hearing in Washington.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana MacDonald said at Jason Riddle’s arraignment Tuesday that the government isn’t seeking detention.

The 32-year-old Riddle, of Keene, is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property.

His next hearing is in the District of Columbia on Feb. 16. 

Related Stories:

NH man at Capitol siege accused of taking property

NH man who “chugged” wine during Capitol riot charged

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Police body camera video of Mbayayenge Mafuta, 19. He was arrested by Ofcs. Meaghan O'Leary and...
New video shows controversial arrest of young Black man in Burlington
Paul Christiance
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

Latest News

The Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall in Altona, New York.
North Country businesses taking advantage of 2nd round of PPP loans
File image
Vermont State Police enhancing services for crime victims
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s lawyers and the Constitution
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Sam Gorruso
Rutland Mayoral Candidates: Sam Gorruso