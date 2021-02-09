NH man can be released as he awaits hearing in Capitol case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal magistrate judge has ruled that a New Hampshire man who admitted to storming the U.S. Capitol last month and chugging wine that he found in a lawmaker’s office can be released from detention as he awaits a hearing in Washington.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana MacDonald said at Jason Riddle’s arraignment Tuesday that the government isn’t seeking detention.

The 32-year-old Riddle, of Keene, is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property.

His next hearing is in the District of Columbia on Feb. 16.

