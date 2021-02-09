Nolan to resign as Biden appoints new US attorneys

BURLINGTON (WCAX) - When a new president is elected, they often select new U.S. attorneys of their choosing. And that is the case with the Biden administration.

Tuesday, the acting attorney general requested the resignation of Trump-appointed and U.S. Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys, including Vermont’s Christina Nolan.

In a statement, Nolan says she will resign on or before Feb. 28.

She called serving as U.S. attorney for Vermont the honor and privilege of a lifetime.

It’s unclear when her replacement will be named.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.