Advertisement

Nolan to resign as Biden appoints new US attorneys

U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan-File photo
U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan-File photo(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON (WCAX) - When a new president is elected, they often select new U.S. attorneys of their choosing. And that is the case with the Biden administration.

Tuesday, the acting attorney general requested the resignation of Trump-appointed and U.S. Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys, including Vermont’s Christina Nolan.

In a statement, Nolan says she will resign on or before Feb. 28.

She called serving as U.S. attorney for Vermont the honor and privilege of a lifetime.

It’s unclear when her replacement will be named.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Police body camera video of Mbayayenge Mafuta, 19. He was arrested by Ofcs. Meaghan O'Leary and...
New video shows controversial arrest of young Black man in Burlington
Paul Christiance
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment

Latest News

The Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall in Altona, New York.
North Country businesses taking advantage of 2nd round of PPP loans
File image
Vermont State Police enhancing services for crime victims
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s lawyers and the Constitution
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Sam Gorruso
Rutland Mayoral Candidates: Sam Gorruso