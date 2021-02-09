Advertisement

Pharmacy partnership to expand New Hampshire vaccine access

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has expanded the operating hours for most of its vaccination sites and starting next week will offer new locations through a partnership with Walgreens pharmacies.

Gov. Chris Sununu said seven of the state’s 19 vaccination clinics are now open seven days a week, and 11 of them remain open for 12 hours a day.

Walgreens, meanwhile, will administer about 3,400 vaccines per week at 34 of its locations statewide.

Sununu said priority for those shots will be given to people in the current vaccination phase who have appointments for their first doses scheduled in April, and the state will call them to reschedule.

