Advertisement

School board to make final decision on ‘Rutland Ravens’ name change

Rutland High School, Rutland, Vermont
Rutland High School, Rutland, Vermont(Olivia Lyons)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Public School Board is expected to sign off Tuesday night on a proposal to make the new school mascot the Rutland Ravens.

The school board previously voted in favor of changing the school’s mascot name and logo from the Raiders. Rutland City students in grades 3-12 voted on a new mascot last week, giving 57% of the votes to the name Ravens. The runner-up was Royals.

If the school board approves the name change, it will happen immediately, and designing the new Ravens mascot will get underway.

Related Stories:

Students vote Rutland Ravens as new mascot

Supporters of Raider name in Rutland rally to keep high school legacy

Will Rutland’s mascot controversy fade with time?

School board president receives threats after Raider name change

Rutland schools ditch ‘Raiders’ mascot

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont woman killed in snowmobile crash
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Police make arrest in violent Essex Junction home burglary
Police body camera video of Mbayayenge Mafuta, 19. He was arrested by Ofcs. Meaghan O'Leary and...
New video shows controversial arrest of young Black man in Burlington
Paul Christiance
Police investigating St. Albans man for sexual harassment
The River Road Covered Bridge in Troy, Vermont smoldering Feb. 6 before collapsing into the...
Troy community mourns loss of historic bridge

Latest News

Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in the sale of meth
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in sales of pure meth
cityplace
CityPlace developers feeling ‘optimistic’ about settlement agreement
CityPlace developers feeling ‘optimistic’ about settlement agreement
CityPlace developers feeling ‘optimistic’ about settlement agreement
Courtesy: ECO AmeriCorps
Vermont ECO AmeriCorps continues education approach to conservation
Getting outdoors has been a big part of the pandemic, but while there are more people using...
Eco AmeriCorps continues education approach to conservation