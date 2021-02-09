School board to make final decision on ‘Rutland Ravens’ name change

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Public School Board is expected to sign off Tuesday night on a proposal to make the new school mascot the Rutland Ravens.

The school board previously voted in favor of changing the school’s mascot name and logo from the Raiders. Rutland City students in grades 3-12 voted on a new mascot last week, giving 57% of the votes to the name Ravens. The runner-up was Royals.

If the school board approves the name change, it will happen immediately, and designing the new Ravens mascot will get underway.

