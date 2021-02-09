State leaders expected to discuss next phase of COVID vaccine rollout

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch it live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout moving forward in Vermont is expected to be a big topic at Tuesday’s briefing. Many Vermonters would like to know when they’re next. According to health leaders, the next age band to get scheduled would be people 70 years of age and older, then 65.

Health officials are also expected to address the results of genomic testing to find out whether the U.K. variant has been found in Vermont. CDC officials last week said they expect that more contagious strain to become dominant in the U.S. by next month.

Officials will also present the latest COVID-19 modeling for the state and the region.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 143 new coronavirus cases for a total of 13,046. There have been a total of 183 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.8%. A total of 312,270 people have been tested, 186 travelers are being monitored, 12,943 have completed monitoring, and 9,675 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.