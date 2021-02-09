US hopes to erect new surveillance towers along Canada line

SWANTON, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection hopes to build eight new video surveillance towers along the U.S.-Canadian border in Vermont and New York.

The federal agency has filed a draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Remote Video Surveillance System for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector, which includes Vermont, New Hampshire and a portion of upstate New York. The proposal would include locations in Champlain, New York and the Vermont communities of Highgate Center, Franklin, Richford, Derby Line and North Troy.

Under the proposal, CBP would build permanent and relocatable towers and use existing cell towers to help maintain surveillance over large areas smugglers use to move goods across the border.

