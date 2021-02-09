Advertisement

Vermont food, farm plan aims to boost economic output by 26% by 2030

A file photo of a Vermont farm.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A new strategic plan for Vermont’s agriculture and food system aims to increase the economic output by 26% and add 5,000 new jobs by 2030.

The plan released Monday from the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund through its Farm to Plate Initiative and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets identifies 15 goals.

The first plan covered 2011 to 2020.

According to the report, Vermont’s food system economic output expanded 48% to $11.3 billion between 2011 and 2020 and more than 6,500 net jobs were added during that time frame. 

