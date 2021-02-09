Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in sales of pure meth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s U.S. attorney says there a “disturbing trend” of people trying to sell pure meth in Vermont.

In one of the latest cases, Hamza Sharifshoble, 26, was sentenced Monday in federal court to spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to planning on selling meth.

Agents with the Vermont Drug Task Force say they set up a drug buy and that Chittenden County man planned to sell more than 90 grams of pure meth. He’s also accused of working with two others -- Shane Casey and Kimberly Jones -- to distribute meth.

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan says this case reflects her determination to keep the highly addictive and potentially deadly drug out of Vermont and punish those who profit from dealing it.

“Meth is mentally and physically destructive, and it tears families and communities apart. We will continue to aggressively prosecute methamphetamine traffickers in coordination with our partners at Homeland Security Investigations and in federal, state and local law enforcement,” Nolan said in a statement.

