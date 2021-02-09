Advertisement

Vermont State Police enhancing services for crime victims

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are getting federal help to expand their services to crime victims.

Funding from the U.S. Department of Justice allows state police to hire a new victim services specialist. The $450,000 grant will support the job for three years. Kate Brayton, the VSP’s victim services director, already focuses on homicide cases and works directly with the major crime unit. She says the new position expands on that role.

“This is kind of broadening that out to also include cases of arson or fire; death investigations that aren’t necessarily homicides; assaults, robberies, home invasions; other types of cases where we know there is great impact and can be high levels of trauma for the community,” Brayton said.

Along with providing services to victims, witnesses, and survivors, the new specialist will be the primary contact between investigators and those impacted to keep them informed on cases.

