Williston mom’s igloo a colorful way to enjoy winter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williston mom’s igloo building project is a colorful way to enjoy winter.

April Barton took 60 shoebox-sized tubs, filled them with water dyed with food coloring, and let them freeze through. She did that several times and then used the 180 blocks to build a colorful igloo in her family’s yard.

Barton got the idea from YouTube. She says it took a while, but it was worth it when she crawled inside and saw how pretty it was in the sun. “I was so surprised at how good it turned out. I just sort of did it on a whim and wasn’t sure I was going to make it through the whole thing and it was as good as I could have expected. It’s just lovely and I love being in it,” she said.

While some of the neighborhood kids have been invited over to play in it, it’s really meant for her family to enjoy, so she’s not looking for visitors. But she says it’s something any family can do.

April Barton is a member of the WCAX family. She is married to our general manager, Jay Barton.

Further resources:

https://50campfires.com/step-by-step-instructions-to-build-an-ice-block-igloo/

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.instructables.com/Make-and-Ice-Block-Igloo/%3famp_page=true

https://youtu.be/b3iqgQGXDic

https://youtu.be/9bwtOdedNok

