Winooski brewing company creates Bernie Beer

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - While many are smitten with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ mittens, some may take it to a holiday level.

Four Quarters Brewing in Winooski is offering a Bernie Beer just in time for Valentine’s Day. They credit the Beverage Warehouse of Vermont for the idea.

The Bernie’s S’mitten Mittens is a maple s’more stout brewed with maple syrup, milk sugar, cocoa power, chocolate chips, Graham cracker and marshmallow.

You can buy a can from Four Quarters starting this Friday at 3 p.m. or at the Beverage Warehouse at 10 a.m.

We’re told some of the proceeds will go to the Winooski Food Shelf.

