BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another snowy day, but snow will be winding down by this evening with generally 1-3″ having fallen in the northern counties, and 2-6″ across southern counties, the highest amounts in the higher elevations.

Wednesday and Thursday, the sun will be back as we clean up after yet another snow event.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, but should stay dry as a storm system passes us to our south and heads out into the Atlantic.

Heads up, some colder weather will be arriving by the end of the week. Highs will only be around 10 degrees on Friday, and overnight lows on Friday morning and Saturday morning will be below zero in most locations.

Saturday we expect partly sunny skies once again, but we are watching for a possible snowstorm for Sunday, Valentine’s Day into Presidents’ Day on Monday.

Stay warm as that Arctic air starts to work its way in, keep the pets indoors and make sure the farm animals have adequate shelter! Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the evolution of that storm system for Sunday and Monday, and we will be keeping you updated.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.