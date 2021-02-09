BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Our “every-other-day” weather pattern is continuing today. We have been getting little shots of snow just about every-other-day recently, with some sunny days in between. So, since yesterday was sunny, today it is back to snow. The light snow will be on-and-off today, but a little heavier & steadier from late morning into the early afternoon. It will be tapering off to just a few lingering snow showers in the mountains this evening and into the overnight.

By the end of the day, most of us will be getting an additional 1-3″ of snow, but our southern-most counties are looking at 3-5″ of accumulation, as well as the higher peaks of the Green Mountains.

Then it will be back to sunshine again on Wednesday. But then the pattern will break with a second day of some sunshine on Thursday. Friday will be mostly cloudy, but should stay dry as a storm system passes us to our south and heads out into the Atlantic.

It will be turning colder by the end of the week, heading into the weekend. Highs will only be around 10 degrees on Friday, and overnight lows on Friday morning & Saturday morning will be below zero in most locations.

The weekend will start partly sunny on Saturday, but we are keeping an eye on a possible snowstorm for Valentine’s Day on Sunday into Presidents’ Day on Monday.

Take it easy on the roads today, and stay warm after today when that Arctic air starts to work its way in. Keep the pets indoors! And your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be following the evolution of that storm system for Sunday & Monday. -Gary

