Authorities say SUNY Plattsburgh hackers accessed unsecure campus email accounts

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two SUNY Plattsburgh grads have pleaded guilty to computer fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with the hacking of the online social media accounts of dozens of students at the school. Our Kelly O’Brien spoke with police about how the whole incident started with access to campus email accounts.

In March 2019, authorities say a female SUNY Plattsburgh student reached out to the school’s IT department because her password on her school email was changed and she knew she didn’t change it. “There were a range of IP addresses that were accessing the student’s account that was not from campus,” said SUNY Plattsburgh Police Chief Pat Rascoe.

The IT department and police were able to track the IP addresses to Albany. “The range of addresses were found to have also accessed a number of other student accounts,” Rascoe said.

That’s when police started working with state and federal authorities. They found 2017 grads Michael Fish and Nicholas Faber linked to the IP addresses and over a two-year period compromised 79 students’ email accounts. Rascoe says 99 percent of the student victims were women.

Nicholas Faber and Michael Fish (WCAX)

Rascoe says the hackers used the student emails to gain access to the victims’ Snapchat, Instagram, and iCloud accounts. “Many, if not all of the students that were targetted, were people that the students knew about or knew the name of,” he said.

Faber and Fish then traded the exploitive images and video with others on the dark web “It’s very common,” said Devi Momot, a cybersecurity specialist with Twinstate Technologies in Colchester. He says this happens a lot more than one would think and usually the hacker is someone you know. “Nothing is foolproof, if someone wants to get into your stuff they probably are going to be able to.

So how do you protect hackers from accessing your private information? Momot says trust no one and stay cautious. Use two-factor verification when possible. That’s what SUNY Plattsburgh moved to so this doesn’t happen on campus again.

Momot also says to take password security seriously and not to used passwords like your favorite sports team or your pet’s name, information that can easily be found if someone looks at your social media account. “Once the information is out there, it’s out there. If you think you were hacked or you think you have weak credentials, we recommend you immediately go into your system and change them,” he said.

Both Fish and Faber have pleaded guilty to federal charges of computer fraud and aggravated identity theft. They are due to be sentenced in March and June.

Related Story:

SUNY-Plattsburgh grad pleads guilty to stealing nude photographs of students online

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.