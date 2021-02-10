Closer look at proposed Burlington carbon tax

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington voters will see some key issues on the ballot this Town Meeting Day, like a new mayor and climate change.

In December, we told you about four charter changes voters will consider. One of them would allow the city to charge a fee to anyone who doesn’t switch over to electrical heating-- a carbon tax.

Kevin McCallum dug deeper into the issue for our media partner Seven Days. He told our Celine McArthur about what he learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for McCallum’s story in Seven Days.

