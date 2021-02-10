Advertisement

Closer look at proposed Burlington carbon tax

By Céline McArthur
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington voters will see some key issues on the ballot this Town Meeting Day, like a new mayor and climate change.

In December, we told you about four charter changes voters will consider. One of them would allow the city to charge a fee to anyone who doesn’t switch over to electrical heating-- a carbon tax.

Kevin McCallum dug deeper into the issue for our media partner Seven Days. He told our Celine McArthur about what he learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for McCallum’s story in Seven Days.

Related Stories:

Opponents raise questions about proposed Burlington carbon tax

Burlington City Council to vote on carbon tax charter change

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in the sale of meth
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in sales of pure meth
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Executive orders overturned; Democrats concerned governor acting unilaterally
File photo
Burlington City Council rejects increasing police staffing

Latest News

mobile
Vermont snowmobile industry enjoying COVID revival
seager
Rutland Mayoral Candidates: Matthew Seager
impeachment
UVM offering class on impeachment proceedings
commuting
Switch to home offices leads to bump in utility costs
Switch to home offices leads to bump in utility bills