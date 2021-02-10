Excitement building for start of the H.S. season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gyms and rinks across the state are seeing the excitement and energy building toward this Friday when high school basketball and hockey teams can finally begin playing games.

Teams have been practicing in some form since late December, and hoping for a lot longer than that, that this day would arrive, all while dealing with a school year that has been anything but conventional. At Burlington High School, as with schools and teams in every corner of the state, the players can’t wait to get going.

“Practicing for the past 4 to 5 weeks as a senior, not knowing whether we would have a season, to finally get the news that we would start playing was with overwhelming with excitement.”, said Burlington girls basketball senior captain Elle Decelles. “There’s a normalcy with it in a way. We’re at a middle school for one day of the week and the rest of it is all online, to hear that something normal it’s finally happening again, it’s pretty cool.”

“I was super excited, because of the quarantine in the pandemic we weren’t sure if we weren’t going to have a season, and this being my senior season, I was going to be bummed out if we didn’t have a season.”, added BHS senior captain Kale Tornwini. “But hearing that we can actually play just really brought my energy back and my spirits up. We’ve really picked up the pace in our practice, really getting ready to make the best of the season that we have here.”

