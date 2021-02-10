High school bowling season rolls on with new Vt. record

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school winter sports season has had its starts and stops because of the pandemic, but the sport of bowling is trying to roll along during these difficult times. And when it comes to the lanes, a junior from Hartford is striking down state records.

Virtual bowling matches started this week. Teams roll their individual games on Mondays and Wednesdays in the Baker Series.

Hartford High School is facing Essex and Fair Haven this week. The scores are submitted to the state and over the weekend, the team officially finds out how it did.

One of the Hurricanes, Cean Lieberman, earlier this week, broke the state record for a two-game series, bowling a 267 and a 278 for a total of 545.

Our Scott Fleishman spoke with Lieberman about the record and the difficulties of getting prepared for the season when bowling alleys weren’t open.

