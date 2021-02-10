Advertisement

Massachusetts panel: Tackle ocean acidity to save shellfish

AP File
AP File(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A group of lawmakers, marine scientists and environmental regulators issued a report on Tuesday saying that the growing acidification of the ocean poses a dire threat to New England’s shellfish industry.

The Massachusetts Special Legislative Commission on Ocean Acidification said the threat to marine life such as clams, mussels and lobsters is linked to the burning of fossil fuels and carbon dioxide emissions. The findings dovetail with those of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has sounded the alarm on the growing acidity in the ocean for several years.

The commission’s co-chairman, state Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro, said the group’s report includes a road map of solutions that can help preserve New England’s ocean economy. The report states that that will include reducing nutrient pollution, restoring wetlands and strengthening coastal monitoring.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in the sale of meth
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in sales of pure meth
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Executive orders overturned; Democrats concerned governor acting unilaterally
File photo
Burlington City Council rejects increasing police staffing

Latest News

File photo
New rules to limit New England herring fishing to start
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
New Hampshire man sentenced for threatening BLM activists
GMT encouraged by decline in bus ridership
Green Mountain Transit adapts to COVID decline in bus ridership