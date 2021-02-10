New Hampshire man sentenced for threatening BLM activists

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to a year in jail for threatening Black Lives Matter activists last year with a gun.

WMUR-TV reports that Scott Kimball pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges of criminal threatening with a firearm in Hillsborough Superior Court. Per his plea agreement, Kimball will have three years of probation and enroll in racial equality training and a mental health evaluation. In written victim impact statements read by the defense, one person said that they didn’t want Kimball’s life ruined by what happened.

Defense attorneys said another victim supported the agreement but had concerns over Kimball possessing a firearm.

