Advertisement

New Hampshire man sentenced for threatening BLM activists

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to a year in jail for threatening Black Lives Matter activists last year with a gun.

WMUR-TV reports that Scott Kimball pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges of criminal threatening with a firearm in Hillsborough Superior Court. Per his plea agreement, Kimball will have three years of probation and enroll in racial equality training and a mental health evaluation. In written victim impact statements read by the defense, one person said that they didn’t want Kimball’s life ruined by what happened.

Defense attorneys said another victim supported the agreement but had concerns over Kimball possessing a firearm.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in the sale of meth
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in sales of pure meth
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Executive orders overturned; Democrats concerned governor acting unilaterally
File photo
Burlington City Council rejects increasing police staffing

Latest News

AP File
Massachusetts panel: Tackle ocean acidity to save shellfish
File photo
New rules to limit New England herring fishing to start
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
GMT encouraged by decline in bus ridership
Green Mountain Transit adapts to COVID decline in bus ridership