New York allows stadiums to reopen with restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Large sports arenas and stadiums in New York can soon reopen at 10% of their normal capacity under a plan announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Cuomo said major stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 or more can reopen with limited spectators starting Feb. 23.

The Barclays Center has already received state approval to reopen on Feb. 23 for the Brooklyn Nets home game against the Sacramento Kings.

The governor’s announcement comes as the number of COVID-19 infections drops, but remains much higher than last fall or summer.

