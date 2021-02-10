Advertisement

New York allows stadiums to reopen with restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Large sports arenas and stadiums in New York can soon reopen at 10% of their normal capacity under a plan announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.

Cuomo said major stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 or more can reopen with limited spectators starting Feb. 23.

The Barclays Center has already received state approval to reopen on Feb. 23 for the Brooklyn Nets home game against the Sacramento Kings.

The governor’s announcement comes as the number of COVID-19 infections drops, but remains much higher than last fall or summer. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in the sale of meth
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in sales of pure meth
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Executive orders overturned; Democrats concerned governor acting unilaterally
File photo
Burlington City Council rejects increasing police staffing

Latest News

mobile
Vermont snowmobile industry enjoying COVID revival
seager
Rutland Mayoral Candidates: Matthew Seager
impeachment
UVM offering class on impeachment proceedings
commuting
Switch to home offices leads to bump in utility costs
Switch to home offices leads to bump in utility bills