NH catchall bill would provide additional pandemic relief

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Senate is considering a COVID-19 catch-all bill that seeks to help nursing home residents, live performance venues, small business owners and employees required to get tested for the virus.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee held a public hearing Wednesday on a bill that would bring in outside consultants to assess the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities, create grant programs to support the live performance industry and businesses with five workers or fewer and require employers to bear the cost of COVID-19 tests that aren’t covered by insurers when they require employees to get tested.

The bill includes $250,000 for the nursing home assessment and $1 million for the business grant fund, both of which would come from federal funding.

“This focuses not just on the emergency and the pandemic we see before us today,” said Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-Lebanon, sponsor of the section related to small businesses and virus testing. “By doing this, we put these smaller businesses in a better position into the future as a microenterprise.”

