Advertisement

North Country nonprofit to give $2K to family facing cancer

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTONA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Jane’s Fight Fund is getting ready for its next $2,000 giveaway.

The Altona-based nonprofit is a foundation honoring the late Jane Sample, the former owner of the Rainbow Banquet Hall.

Jane was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in 2016. She lost her fight with cancer in 2019, and her children set up the foundation to give back to other families facing cancer.

The nonprofit teams up with the CVPH Foundation and three times a year, they raffle off $2,000 for families dealing with the disease

“They can use the money however they would like. There is no stipulations. If you would like to go on a vacation when the pandemic is over, if you need a new lawnmower or put it toward medical expenses. However they want to spend the money is completely up to them,” said Jane’s son, Brannoin Sample, of Jane’s Fight Fund.

The next giveaway is Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

The drawing is done live on the Jane’s Fight Fund Facebook page.

Click here for the application for the drawing and a list of qualifications needed.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in the sale of meth
Vermont sees ‘disturbing trend’ in sales of pure meth
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation
Executive orders overturned; Democrats concerned governor acting unilaterally
File photo
Burlington City Council rejects increasing police staffing

Latest News

mobile
Vermont snowmobile industry enjoying COVID revival
seager
Rutland Mayoral Candidates: Matthew Seager
impeachment
UVM offering class on impeachment proceedings
commuting
Switch to home offices leads to bump in utility costs
Switch to home offices leads to bump in utility bills