North Country nonprofit to give $2K to family facing cancer

ALTONA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Jane’s Fight Fund is getting ready for its next $2,000 giveaway.

The Altona-based nonprofit is a foundation honoring the late Jane Sample, the former owner of the Rainbow Banquet Hall.

Jane was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in 2016. She lost her fight with cancer in 2019, and her children set up the foundation to give back to other families facing cancer.

The nonprofit teams up with the CVPH Foundation and three times a year, they raffle off $2,000 for families dealing with the disease

“They can use the money however they would like. There is no stipulations. If you would like to go on a vacation when the pandemic is over, if you need a new lawnmower or put it toward medical expenses. However they want to spend the money is completely up to them,” said Jane’s son, Brannoin Sample, of Jane’s Fight Fund.

The next giveaway is Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

The drawing is done live on the Jane’s Fight Fund Facebook page.

Click here for the application for the drawing and a list of qualifications needed.

