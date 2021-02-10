Advertisement

Now-adult child in civil union custody battle seeks removal from suit

Former civil union partners Janet Jenkins and Lisa Miller with their daughter, Isabella-File...
Former civil union partners Janet Jenkins and Lisa Miller with their daughter, Isabella-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The now-18-year-old woman at the center of a yearslong, same-sex custody dispute says she wants her name removed from 2012 civil lawsuit filed in her name.

Lisa Miller is facing federal criminal charges in Buffalo for taking her daughter Isabella to Nicaragua in 2009 rather than sharing custody of her with her former civil union partner, Janet Jenkins, of Fair Haven, Vermont.

In an affidavit written in Nicaragua, but filed in federal court in Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday, Isabella Miller says she is happy and remains in Nicaragua of her own free will and she will return to the United States when she wants.

