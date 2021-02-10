Rutland Mayoral Candidates: Matthew Seager

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting day is just under a month away and seven people are listed as candidates for Rutland City’s mayor. Our Olivia Lyons is profiling those candidates this week.

Matthew Godnick Seager describes himself as a Rutlander through and through. “I think that what the city really needs is some fresh energy and enthusiasm and new ideas,” Seager said.

Seager’s Grandfather, Gilbert “Gilly” Godnick, was a former Rutland City Mayor. He says he is very proud of his grandfather, but that is not the focus of his campaign. “This race isn’t about him and it’s really not about me. It’s really about providing something great for the city of Rutland and taking the city forward,” Seager said.

Seager has spent time living abroad and runs a small study abroad business for students and adults. He acknowledges he is young but says he can be more than a figurehead or manager for the city. “What Rutland really needs is more than that. What I would like to do is to bring that energy to some new ideas including workforce development,” Seager said.

One of Seager’s main goals is connecting Rutland’s youth to trade opportunities. He says GE Aviation, one of the area’s biggest employers, is struggling to find workers and the company needs a viable workforce to stay in Rutland. Seager says Stafford Technical Center does a tremendous job providing introductory training, but students need to know those skills can be turned into jobs here.

“What I would like to do is to set up through private/public partnerships, small intimate training programs that will have these people ready to step in and contribute to these companies and be ready to work,” Seager said.

He says the controversy over the Rutland Raider mascot name and logo could have been avoided. “I think it’s paramount that you involve the community into it in the fullest extent possible. And in this case, that involved putting an item on the ballot and letting the community have a vote and a voice on the issue,” Seager said.

Seager is facing off against five other candidates in the first mayoral debate Wednesday night. Tune in for more on that on the Channel 3 News at 11.

