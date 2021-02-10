Rutland Mayoral Candidates: Sam Gorruso

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting day is just under a month away and seven people are listed as candidates for Rutland City’s mayor. Our Olivia Lyons over the three days profiles those candidates.

Rutland Alderman Sam Gorruso is a business owner says he wants to work closely with the city to bring in more businesses and residents. He’s served on the Board of Aldermen for just about seven years and says he’s ready for the mayor’s seat. “If you want to open a business, if you want to raise a family, we’re ready for you. We’re Rutland Ready. How ready are we? We’re Rutland Ready,” Gorruso said.

Gorruso was born in Rutland in 1957. He’s worked in radio and is the founder of Sam’s Good News, a local Rutland paper.

He was first elected in 1992 and most recently elected in March of 2020. “I’ve kind of been watching the board and watching politics in Rutland and kind of watching Rutland spiral down. We’re getting a lot of vacant stores and there’s still a lot of remnants of good things we did back in the 90s that are still here that really make it sad,” he said.

The parking transit center and the Center Street Marketplace Park are two places Gorruso says have been renovated and not used enough, even before COVID. He says the city needs to make more of an effort to eliminate empty storefronts by marketing Rutland to businesses. “Are we calling companies and saying, ‘Hey come to Rutland. What can we do to make you a lover of Rutland, a believer in Rutland? What do we have to do to make you come here?’ I don’t know if anyone is pitching Rutland. I don’t know if anyone is selling Rutland,” Gorruso said.

One reason Gorruso is running is because of a recent hike in taxes and water bills, which he has voted against. He says the city is not affordable to live in, which has contributed to its declining population. He says Rutland has great infrastructure but that the city needs to find new ways to keep going. “It’s not that I’m faulting the people in government, it’s just I have skills that they don’t. I’ve sat at the desk -- we’re my office right now -- where I’ve had to sit at and scratch my head and say, I don’t have enough money to pay these bills, what do I do?” Gorruso said.

Gorruso will be taking part in a mayoral debate Wednesday night alongside the other candidates. Our coverage of the race will continue with Matthew Seager, whose grandfather was a former Rutland City Mayor.

