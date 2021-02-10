Advertisement

Tractor-trailer fire closes Interstate 87 in Beekmantown

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer fire on New York’s Northway closed lanes for several hours.

It happened Monday on Interstate 87 south near the Beekmantown Exit 40.

Firefighters arrived to find the truck engulfed in flames.

According to the Cumberland Head Volunteer Department, the highway was closed for several hours.

Firefighters say the freezing temperatures made for a difficult situation.

