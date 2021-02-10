Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve broken the snow every other day pattern! Dry weather with some sunshine will continue through the end of the week.

High pressure is building in across the region and that will be in control of our weather into the weekend. It will become colder though, with temperatures falling below zero Thursday and Friday night with daytime highs in the upper single digits and low teens.

There is a storm system that will be staying to our south Friday into Saturday. But another storm system will be close enough to us that we can expect to get clipped with a little snow Saturday night into Sunday.

It looks like it will clear out in time for Presidents’ Day on Monday, with the chance for some snow again by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Stay warm over the next few chilly days, keep the pets safe indoors and make sure the farm animals have adequate shelter.

