BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After a few snow showers in the morning, we will get some sunshine going in the afternoon. This will be the start of a streak of partly sunny days that will last right into the start of the weekend. But it will also be turning colder during that time.

Those lingering snow showers this morning are from the tail end of the system that came through on Tuesday with our latest round of snow. But as we get into the afternoon, high pressure will be building in from the NW, and that’s what will bring back the sunshine. High pressure will control our weather into the start of the weekend.

It will be turning cold, though. Although not outrageously cold (like in the upper midwest, where low temperatures have been in the teens, 20s, and 30s below zero lately!), our temperature will be running a good 10 to 20 degrees below where they normally are for mid- February.

A storm system passing to our south on Saturday night/Sunday will clip us with some snow for Valentine’s Day. It won’t be a major snowstorm, but we should get a few inches of accumulation out of it.

It looks like it will clear out in time for Presidents’ Day on Monday, with the chance for some snow showers again by Tuesday.

Stay warm over the next few chilly days. Keep the pets indoors during that cold stretch. -Gary

