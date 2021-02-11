Advertisement

AP: Over 9,000 virus patients sent into NY nursing homes



By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - More than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients in New York state were released from hospitals into nursing homes under a controversial order that was scrapped amid criticisms it was accelerating outbreaks.

That’s according to new records obtained by The Associated Press.

The new number of over 9,000 recovering patients sent to hundreds of nursing homes is more than 40% higher than what had been previously released by the state health department. And it raises new questions as to whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March 25 directive helped spread sickness and death among residents. That’s a charge his administration disputes. 

