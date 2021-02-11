Area stores offer sweet shopping for Valentine’s Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, are people showing the love to their local retailers? Our Scott Fleishman visited a couple of shops with a lot of heart to find out.

According to the National Retail Federation, Valentine’s Day spending is expected to be down more than $5 billion compared to last year.

A separate survey finds couples are dialing back on gifts. A Lending Tree survey found nearly 40% of Americans plan to skip celebrating to save money.

Some 59% of women and 41% of men said they wouldn’t care.

Of those who planned to give gifts, women said they planned to spend about $94 and men planned to spend $181.

Scott Fleishman went to find out if the shopping is sweet in our region and see what local stores are offering. He spoke with people at some stores in Montpelier, including Mary Kay Blouin of Delish, and Sonja Grahn and Sarah McAllister of Botanica Florals. Watch the videos to see the interviews.

