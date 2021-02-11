Association of Realtors gathers large donation for Vermont Foodbank

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Association of Realtors is doing more than just helping people find a home, they’re helping people find a meal.

Through membership dues, the group has pulled together $10,000.

They will be donating that to the Vermont Foodbank Thursday morning.

President of the organization, Mark Montross, says as his team noticed food insecurity taking hold on Vermont residents during the pandemic, they felt they needed to do something.

Whether it be donations like this one, food drives, or special projects, he says there is more to their organization than meets the eye.

“We really do a lot in the organization that goes behind the scenes that people don’t realize. It’s not just about selling homes or collecting fees. It’s really about giving back to the homeowners and to the community that we are really doing our best,” said Montross.

Montross says it isn’t just the state organization that is making sure to give back,

The South Central Vermont Board of Realtors also donated nearly $19,000 to local food pantries and local boards all over the state are looking into similar help.

