Biden looked like a long shot after New Hampshire primary
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden worked in the White House Thursday as lawmakers on Capitol Hill tried his predecessor.
But just a year ago, Biden’s prospects of becoming president looked pretty dim.
New Hampshire residents voted in their primary one year ago today.
Then-candidate Joe Biden and came in a distant fifth in the first-in-the-nation primary.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won with 26% of the vote. Biden got just 8% but he went on to win South Carolina at the end of February and didn’t look back.
The results in last year’s New Hampshire primary:
- Bernie Sanders 26%
- Pete Buttigieg 24%
- Amy Klobuchar 19%
- Elizabeth Warren 9%
- Joe Biden 8%
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.