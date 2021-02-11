Biden looked like a long shot after New Hampshire primary

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden worked in the White House Thursday as lawmakers on Capitol Hill tried his predecessor.

But just a year ago, Biden’s prospects of becoming president looked pretty dim.

New Hampshire residents voted in their primary one year ago today.

Then-candidate Joe Biden and came in a distant fifth in the first-in-the-nation primary.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won with 26% of the vote. Biden got just 8% but he went on to win South Carolina at the end of February and didn’t look back.

The results in last year’s New Hampshire primary:

Bernie Sanders 26%

Pete Buttigieg 24%

Amy Klobuchar 19%

Elizabeth Warren 9%

Joe Biden 8%

