Biden looked like a long shot after New Hampshire primary

Then-candidate Joe Biden campaigning in New Hampshire in 2020.
Then-candidate Joe Biden campaigning in New Hampshire in 2020.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden worked in the White House Thursday as lawmakers on Capitol Hill tried his predecessor.

But just a year ago, Biden’s prospects of becoming president looked pretty dim.

New Hampshire residents voted in their primary one year ago today.

Then-candidate Joe Biden and came in a distant fifth in the first-in-the-nation primary.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won with 26% of the vote. Biden got just 8% but he went on to win South Carolina at the end of February and didn’t look back.

The results in last year’s New Hampshire primary:

  • Bernie Sanders 26%
  • Pete Buttigieg 24%
  • Amy Klobuchar 19%
  • Elizabeth Warren 9%
  • Joe Biden 8%

