Burlington mayor urges 75-plus residents to get vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 12% of Vermont’s population, or about 36,000 Vermonters, have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, Essex County has vaccinated the least amount of people by the percentage of the population -- about 6.4%. Rutland County leads the state by percentage of the population with 13.5% of shots administered. Chittenden County has vaccinated the most people overall -- 18,509.

“That is a high number relative to the state, and relative to the nation. And it flows from the fact that we have both a lot of health care workers and staff of long-term care facilities in Chittenden County, as well as many residents at long-term care facilities,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Wednesday.

About 34% of the 75-plus population in Chittenden County have been vaccinated and the city is making sure Burlington residents in that age band have access to the shot. If you know of a senior who needs transportation or other assistance to get the vaccine, you can call the Age Well helpline: 1-800-642-5119.

