Advertisement

Burlington mayor urges 75-plus residents to get vaccine

Seniors line up for Burlington vaccination clinic Wednesday.
Seniors line up for Burlington vaccination clinic Wednesday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 12% of Vermont’s population, or about 36,000 Vermonters, have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, Essex County has vaccinated the least amount of people by the percentage of the population -- about 6.4%. Rutland County leads the state by percentage of the population with 13.5% of shots administered. Chittenden County has vaccinated the most people overall -- 18,509.

“That is a high number relative to the state, and relative to the nation. And it flows from the fact that we have both a lot of health care workers and staff of long-term care facilities in Chittenden County, as well as many residents at long-term care facilities,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Wednesday.

About 34% of the 75-plus population in Chittenden County have been vaccinated and the city is making sure Burlington residents in that age band have access to the shot. If you know of a senior who needs transportation or other assistance to get the vaccine, you can call the Age Well helpline: 1-800-642-5119.

Related Stories:

Burlington scales up COVID vaccination clinic

Why some younger new Americans in Vermont got COVID vaccinations

Vaccine outreach ramps up to reach Vt. immigrant communities

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Essex woman dies after being hit by car
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
SUNY-Plattsburgh grad pleads guilty to stealing nude photographs of students online
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says
Former civil union partners Janet Jenkins and Lisa Miller with their daughter, Isabella-File...
Now-adult child in civil union custody battle seeks removal from suit

Latest News

NH projected to get $1.5B for govt in House relief package
AP File
NY to fast-track fertility coverage for same-sex couples
Northern New York man accused of killing puppy
Mirna the Motivator
Montpelier woman seeks to change the running scene