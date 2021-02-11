Advertisement

CDC warns against Mardi Gras parties

CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.
CDC shares its guidance for Mardi Gras parties this year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – You may want to put brakes on letting the good times roll this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for those planning to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The CDC suggests plenty of space for social distancing.

Also, hosts should require guests to wear appropriate masks, not just the festive ones.

This goes for both indoor and outdoor parties, but the CDC points out the outside is safer than the inside.

The safest way, the experts say, is to celebrate Mardi Gras virtually and with people who live with you.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Essex woman dies after being hit by car
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
SUNY-Plattsburgh grad pleads guilty to stealing nude photographs of students online
Former civil union partners Janet Jenkins and Lisa Miller with their daughter, Isabella-File...
Now-adult child in civil union custody battle seeks removal from suit
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

A dog is recovering after a shark attack off the Florida coast.
Dog survives shark attack off Florida coast
House impeachment manager Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., speaks during the second impeachment...
Convict Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say
Dog survives shark attack
Dog survives shark attack
Gov. Phil Scott/File
House impeachment managers use Phil Scott, GOP governors to make case
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
North Carolina man accused of threatening Biden over phone