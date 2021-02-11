Advertisement

Clinton County health officials encouraged by dropping COVID numbers

The Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital in Plattsburgh will be vaccine hub for North Country...
The Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital in Plattsburgh will be vaccine hub for North Country region.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County, New York, health officials Thursday focused on the good news of a drop in COVID-19 cases and reminded residents there is light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Since March 2020, there have been 3,185 known cases of COVID-19, or about 4% of the Clinton County’s population, and that a total of 22 people have died. Health officials say most of the cases of the virus are mainly due to spread among family members, a majority coming over the past holiday season.

Now that the surge has subsided, it has freed up hospital beds at CVPH in Plattsburgh. “During the height of our post-holiday surge we were up over 30 patients -- that’s a significant strain on our hospital. Those numbers are down below 10 now,” said the hospital’s Dr. Wouter Rietsema.

As of this week, all schools in Clinton and Essex Counties have moved back to in-person or hybrid learning, citing new information from the CDC on the limited spread inside classrooms. “Our COVID-19 safety protocols outlined in our reopening plans -- and implemented with fidelity -- are working to prevent and limit the spread of viruses in our educational facilities,” said Mark Davey with Champlain Valley Educational Services.

Students AT SUNY Plattsburgh are back on campus too and will start in-person learning again next week. There will be mandatory weekly testing and no spring break. “We are going to do 100 percent testing until the May 14th date in which the semester ends,” said Alexander Enyedi, the university’s president.

On the vaccination front, over 8,200 people in the county have received the first dose and more than 3,200 with both. “Approximately 17% of eligible Clinton County residents have received at least their first dose. Look how far we have come in the last year. This is a huge, huge milestone,” said the health department’s John Kanoza.

He says they are running vaccination clinics for those eligible and the state site has ramped up to 1,000 doses a day. Kanoza urged everyone to stay vigilant with mask-wearing and other precautions in the coming months, and that by doing that, you aren’t only protecting yourself and your loved ones, but protecting others’ loved ones too.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Essex woman dies after being hit by car
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing
Nearly 30K Vermonters vaccinated; virus widespread in Bennington, Franklin, Rutland counties
SUNY-Plattsburgh grad pleads guilty to stealing nude photographs of students online
Former civil union partners Janet Jenkins and Lisa Miller with their daughter, Isabella-File...
Now-adult child in civil union custody battle seeks removal from suit
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says

Latest News

File photo
AP: Over 9,000 virus patients sent into NY nursing homes
Gov. Phil Scott/File
House impeachment managers use Phil Scott, GOP governors to make case
More than five years after she shot her firearms instructor, Veronica Lewis took a plea deal in...
Woman charged with shooting firearms instructor takes plea deal
File photo
Is closure of Woodside leaving violent youth offenders in limbo?
Hans Heck
Did police do enough to find man who fled crash scene and died?