Dartmouth College plans major expansion

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth College is planning a major expansion to its Hopkins Center for the Arts.

The college will create three new recital halls and upgrade technology needed to share and broadcast Dartmouth-originated works globally.

Dartmouth is a third of the way to its $75-million fundraising goal for the project.

College reps say an architectural firm that worked on the redesign of times square and the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will lead the expansion and redesign in Hanover.

