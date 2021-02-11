Advertisement

Essex County sheriff holds police reform forum

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities in Essex County, New York, are having a conversation with other stakeholders about police reform.

After the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police over the summer, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order for law enforcement to look at how they do business in the state. He tasked the agencies to have open and honest conversations with the public regarding police reform and reinvention.

After months of trying to have in-person conversations, Essex County Sheriff Dave Reynolds held a two-hour virtual panel Thursday with county leaders and diversity experts to discuss how law enforcement could be more inclusive.

Reynolds explained what the sheriff’s department does in the county and how its mission is to put the community first. Topics ranged from bias to use-of-force protocols. “Ultimately, I am going to be the one to do the investigation to see if use-of-force complaints are justified or not. One thing we have worked on -- we created a new form because of this, to allow people to have complaints,” Reynolds said.

The governor is requiring all police agencies in the state to have these conversations before April 1st or jeopardize state funding.

